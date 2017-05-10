Man convicted in Ne'Riah Miller case released from jail

Trey Anderson is charged with murder, attempted murder and wanton endangerment. (Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- One of the five men convicted in the high-profile killing of 16-month-old Ne’Riah Miller has been released from prison. Trey Anderson joined the parole eligibility list in April of this year and went before a board on April 14, 2017. According to Oldham County Jail officials, Anderson was released from jail on May 4.

Anderson testified during the trial of the other defendants, as part of his plea deal, in February of this year. He was officially sentenced a few weeks after to five years in jail. He was convicted of Criminal Facilitation: Assault, 1st Degree Criminal Facilitation: Murder, and Wanton Endangerment-1st Degree.

Anderson took a plea deal in the case in April of 2016, agreeing to serve a five-year prison sentence and provide truthful testimony against the four other men charged in the case.

Sixteen-month-old Ne'Riah Miller was gunned down on her front porch in April of 2014.

The four other men convicted in the case are William McLemore, Demarkus Tramber, Duwan Mason and Michael Dunn. They are currently serving time in prison.

Michael Dunn got ten years in prison, after a plea deal in 2014 that lead them to testify against three others in court. Demarkus Tramber, William McLemore and Duwan Mason stood trial and were each convicted of murder. Tramber took a plea deal with the commonwealth, facing 20 years. McLemore and Mason each got 35 years from the jury.

