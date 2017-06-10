Man confesses to sexual assault, viciously biting woman

Cane Madden (Photo: LMDC, Custom)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Metro Police have arrested a man after they say he confessed to sexually abusing a woman.

Cane Madden, 27, sexually abused the woman and bit her, removing a large chunk of the victim’s face above her eye, according to an arrest report. She sustained serious injuries.

Police say during their interview with the suspect, he continued to threaten the victim’s life multiple times. He was taken into custody Friday night.

“They’re saying that he bit a chunk out of the victim’s face and then said he would kill the victim and said she would end up in a body bag and he has a pending burglary second-degree case scheduled for August the 15th," a court reporter said.

Madden is being held at Metro Corrections on a $100,000 full cash bond.

He is charged with assault, sexual abuse, and terroristic threatening.

Madden is expected back in court on June 20.

© 2017 WHAS-TV