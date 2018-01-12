Man charged with murder in foster child's death

Bill Embry mugsot (Photo: Hardin County Detention)

RADCLIFF, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Radcliff police have arrested a foster parent more than eight months after a four-year-old boy in his care died.



On May 8, the boy was taken to Norton Children's hospital unconscious, and not breathing. He was accompanied by his foster parent, Bill Embry. The child died two days later.



According to officials, Embry claims the child fell.



The final results of the child's autopsy were released last month. The coroner says the child died as a result of an inflicted head injury.



Embry is charged with murder and is being held in the Hardin County jail on a $250 thousand cash bond.



