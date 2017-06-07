Man charged with assault that killed father

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A Shepherdsville man is charged with assaulting his elderly father who has now died.
Joseph Shepherd,48, is charged with that assault of his 78-year-old father Paul.
It’s believed the father tried to take the keys away from his son, worried about him driving drunk.
It led to a physical altercation which left the father hospitalized. He passed away yesterday.
More charges could be coming in the case.
