Man charged with assault that killed father

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A Shepherdsville man is charged with assaulting his elderly father who has now died.

Joseph Shepherd,48, is charged with that assault of his 78-year-old father Paul.

It’s believed the father tried to take the keys away from his son, worried about him driving drunk.

It led to a physical altercation which left the father hospitalized. He passed away yesterday.

More charges could be coming in the case.

