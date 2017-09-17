Man charged with arson after setting fire at tire business

Justin McDaniel (Photo: LMDC, Custom)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A man is facing arson charges after setting fire to tires at Jeffersontown business Saturday.

Police say Justin McDaniel, 27, went to Big O Tires in the 9400 block of Taylorsville Road and intentionally set fire to tires located in a storage building behind the business.

According to police, the fire destroyed the building and caused damage to multiple vehicles.

Police did not disclose the motive for the crime but McDaniel admitted to them his involvement.

McDaniel is currently booked at Metro Corrections and being held on a $5,000 cash bond.

He’s expected to appear in court Sep. 18.

© 2017 WHAS-TV