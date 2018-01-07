Man charged with 7 year old's murder to appear in court

Wyatt Williams was charged with the murder of DeQuante Hobbs after he shot a gun from a nearby location with the bullet striking the 7-year-old while he was inside his home. (Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--The man charged in the death of a 7-year-old in 2017 is expected in court.

Police say Wyatt Williams fired the shot in May 2017 that went through Dequante Hobbs Jr.'s kitchen window hitting and killing him.

Investigators say it happened after a fight broke out during a dice game near Dequante's home.

Police arrested Williams in August after months of unanswered questions.

© 2018 WHAS-TV