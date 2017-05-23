Man charged in DUI crash faces judge

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--The man accused of killing one person and injuring two others in the deadly crash on Outer Loop near National Turnpike appeared in court.

Police say David Scobey was under the influence when he lost control of his SUV Monday around 12:30 p.m.

He swerved into the eastbound lanes hitting an Oldsmobile killing the driver and sending two passengers to the hospital.

Scobey is charged with murder, assault, DUI and other charges in connection with that crash.

A Jefferson County judge commented that this is not Scobey's first DUI and she set his bond at $100,000

He's due back in court on June 2.

