Man charged in deadly downtown pedestrian collision

(Photo: LMDC, Custom)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Police say a man is facing murder charges after striking a pedestrian downtown Saturday night.

Police say they responded to the intersection of 2nd and Broadway around 10:30 p.m. after a report of a vehicle versus a pedestrian collision.

According to the LMPD report, a pedestrian was traveling southbound on 2nd Street when the driver, 64-year-old David Sherman, crossed over Broadway and entered northbound on 2nd Street. That’s when police say he began traveling the wrong way striking the pedestrian who was crossing 2nd Street from east to west in the crosswalk.

Police say Sherman admitted to drinking an alcoholic beverage and was arrested.

The victim was transported to University Hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.

Sherman is being held without bond and Metro Corrections.

He is expected to appear in court on July 10.

© 2017 WHAS-TV