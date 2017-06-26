Man charged in deadly crash expected in court

Chad Erdley

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--A man charged with hitting nine people with his vehicle and killing two of them is expected in court.

Chad Erdley is facing charges of murder and first-degree assault after police say he ran into a crowd waiting in line at a taco truck in PRP.

That happened back in January.

Police say Erdley admitted to drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana hours before the crash.



