Man charged in deadly crash expected in court

Bethanni Williams, WHAS 8:58 AM. EDT June 26, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--A man charged with hitting nine people with his vehicle and killing two of them is expected in court.

Chad Erdley is facing charges of murder and first-degree assault after police say he ran into a crowd waiting in line at a taco truck in PRP.

That happened back in January.

Police say Erdley admitted to drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana hours before the crash.
 

