Man charged after allegedly assaulting 6-year-old, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A man is in custody after allegedly assaulting a 6-year-old, according to Metro Police.

Darrell Ditto, 23, has been charged with first-degree assault.

According to police, the boy is in grave condition after suffering head trauma. The boy’s mother told officers Ditto, who was her boyfriend, was involved with the injury.

Ditto is expected to be arraigned on the assault charge on Jan. 31.

He’s currently being held at Metro Corrections on a $50,000 cash bond.

