Man charged, accused of stealing car, hitting LMPD vehicles

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Metro Police arrested an 18-year-old man Tuesday after they say he tried to run from police in a stolen vehicle and hit two squad cars.

According to arrest records, police watched 18-year-old Damontre Sewell get into a car that was reported stolen and police attempted to block-in him and the vehicle.

That’s when officers say they got out of their cars and Sewell put his in reverse and hit an LMPD squad car. Officials say he then put his car in drive and struck another police car. In their report, they say Sewell almost hit two officers.

Sewell facing charges including two counts of wanton endangerment of a police officer, evading police, and receiving stolen property.

He’s being held at Metro Correction on a $10,000 full cash bond.

Sewell is expected to be arraigned on Sep. 1.

