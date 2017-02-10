Man arrested in Bardstown after alleged sexual assault, wanted across US

Nathan Loebe (Photo: Nelson County Jail)

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WHAS11) – A 40-year-old man was arrested and is under investigation by the Bardstown Police Department for an alleged sexual assault from Feb. 5. This man is also wanted in several open cases of sexual assault, harassment, stalking, and threats across the United States.

Nathan Loebe, 36, was arrested on Feb. 9 after the alleged sexual assault of a woman in Bardstown, Ky. The two had just recently become acquainted a couple days prior to the alleged sexual assault.

Loebe is charged with rape and is being held in the Nelson County Jail.



The Bardstown Police Department said Lobe has addresses in Louisville and Arizona.

After Lobe was arrested, police in Bardstown were contacted by police in Arizona as well as the Louisville Metro Police Department because each department was looking for Loebe in connection to incidents in their jurisdictions. The Tucson, Ariz. Police had been looking for Lobe since January.

Loebe is currently wanted in Tucson, Ariz for 40 open cases of stalking, harassment and threats made to females, and nine sexual assaults.

Loebe is also wanted in Colorado, Massachusetts, and Ohio for sexual assaults.

Bardstown Police said Loebe finds his victims by using online personal dating sites. They say he also tries to impersonate child star actor Brian Bonsall, who played Andrew Keaton on the television series “Family Ties.” Loebe has tattoos that match those that are on Brian Bonsall, he is currently touring with a band in Europe.

Bonsall has posted public warnings online about Loebe impersonating him.

Loebe is being held on a $2.2 million dollar bond with an added hold from Tucson.

