Man arrested for woman's murder in Park Hill

Michael Hamblen (Photo: LMDC)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Louisville Metro Police arrested Michael Hamblen in connection with a homicide that happened on January 6 in the Park Hill Neighborhood.



Hamblen is facing murder and other charges in the death of 26-year-old Jasmine Newsome. She was found shot in the front doorway of her home at 23rd and W. Ormsby.



Hamblen is expected to be arraigned on Jan. 18 and is currently in Metro Corrections.

