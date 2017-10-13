Man arrested for Shepherdsville bank robbery

Shepherdsville, Ky. (WHAS11) – Police have arrested a man in connection to a Shepherdsville bank robbery.
On Oct. 13 police responded to a robbery at Republic Bank in Shepherdsville.
Multiple law enforcement agencies worked together to catch the suspect, Robert Sowder. He was arrested without incident just after 4 p.m. the same day.
Sowder faces one count of first-degree robbery.
