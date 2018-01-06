Man arrested for impersonating Lou. police officer

File photo

Louisville, Ky. (WHAS11) - Louisville police say they arrested a man who impersonated an officer, and it's the third time they've arrested this man in the last three years.



Officers report pulling Duane Robinson over at the intersection of Garland and Dearborn for having heavily-tinted windows.

They say he "almost immediately" claimed that he was a law enforcement official with the sheriff's office in LaGrange, but he did not provide proof.

Police found a loaded gun with no permit and discovered that Robinson is a convicted felon.



