Man arrested after sexual abuse, robbery near UofL campus

Darryl Collier is charged with sexual abuse and robbery. (Photo: LMDC)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – Darryl Collier, 48, is charged with sexual abuse and robbery in a case that happened near the campus of UofL on June 14.

Police said he approached a student on South 4th Street and asked her for money.

When the victim said she didn't have any, officers say, Collier threatened to shoot the woman in the head and then groped the woman and stole her laptop.

