Man admits to killing girlfriend's infant

Cody Bates mug (Photo: LMDC)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A three-month-old has died and the mother’s boyfriend has been charged with murder.

Friday morning, EMS were called to an apartment on Jessica Allen Drive where they found a baby unresponsive. The child was taken to Norton Children’s Hospital where he died.

Police have not released the child's cause of death.

Cody Bates admitted to killing the infant and has been charged with murder.

He is currently being held at Metro Corrections and will be arraigned on Saturday, June 10.

