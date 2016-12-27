Man accused of trying to kill brother appears in court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A Louisville man faced a judge Tuesday on charges that he tried to kill his brother.

Samuel Vaught, 20, appeared in Jefferson County Court after police say he attempted to shoot and kill his brother back in October.

Vaught’s brother was injured in the shooting and spent four days in the hospital.

His attorney claimed the brother wrote a letter over the Christmas holiday saying all is forgiven.

After posting a portion of his bond, Vaught will be on home incarceration but is not allowed to have any contact with his brother.

He is scheduled to appear back in court on Feb. 3 for a pre-trial hearing.