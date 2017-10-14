Man accused of Shepherdsville bank robbery arrested

Robert Soward

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WHAS11) – Police have apprehended a man who they say is responsible for a robbery at a Shepherdsville Bank.

Police say 36-year-old Robert Soward robbed the Republic Bank in the 400 block of KY 44E Friday afternoon.

Police were able to locate the vehicle used as in the crime that same afternoon in the 3900 block of Scenic Trail.

Soward was arrested without incident.

He faces one count of robbery in the first degree.

