Man accused of setting booby trap, endangering officer

James Fieldon (Photo: LMDC, Custom)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A man is facing charges after police say he set a booby trap, putting lives in danger.

Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 500 block of Zorn Avenue Saturday evening on a citation run.

Police say 56-year-old James Fieldon booby-trapped his door to shoot a possible intruder.

According to the arrest report, when officers knocked and announced themselves at Fieldon’s door, he attempted to disarm his trap.

Upon doing so, Fieldon discharged one round from the shotgun which police say could have cause death or serious physical injury to the officer or residents in the building.

Fieldon is facing wanton endangerment and criminal possession of a destructive device.

He’s expected to appear before a judge on the charges on Aug. 2.

