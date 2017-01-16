Man accused of posing as contractor to exploit elderly

Thomas Williamson mug shot (LMDC)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A Louisville man is accused of posing as a contractor to exploit elderly people in Jefferson County.

Thomas Williamson, 20, was arrested Jan. 14 for two incidents for which he is charged with burglary. On Oct. 26, 2016, Williamson allegedly approached an 87-year-old woman and her 92-year-old husband about sealing their driveway. Police say Williamson and his codefendants took $500 for services that they did not perform and stole the victim’s ring, valued at $3,000.

On Jan. 14, Williamson posed as a roofer and entered the home of an 86-year-old woman, according to police. Williamson and his codefendants allegedly took several items from the victim’s bedroom. They left the scene in a pickup truck that was later located by police off of Hurstbourne Lane. The stolen items were visible on the floor of the truck.

Williamson is charged with two counts of 2nd-degree burglary, and multiple charges of exploiting an adult. He is currently being held in Metro Corrections on a $500,000 cash bond.

