Man accused of leading police on 3 different chases arraigned

Stuart Timmonds

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The man who Louisville Metro Police say led them on three chases in one week appeared before a judge Saturday.

Stuart Timmonds, 34, faces a long list of charges.

“Judge, he is charged with assault, two counts of assault second degree, fleeing and evading first degree, wanton endangerment first degree two counts, [and] criminal mischief first degree.”

Police say Timmonds first led officers on a short pursuit after intentionally ramming into a police officer’s car on May 12 after officers responded to a burglary call.

One day later, police said Timmonds led officers on another chase that started in the Portland neighborhood and ended with a crash on Cane Rune Road and the Greenbelt Highway. Timmonds escaped on foot.

The latest chase happened on Thursday. SKY11 showed Timmonds darting around traffic, eventually crashing into two vehicles near the Southern Parkway exit ramp on I-264 where he was taken into custody.

“You have the right to remain silent sir. I’d advise you to take advantage of your right to remain silent,” the judge said.

His court appearance was not quiet. Timmonds first started speaking while details of his charges were being read. Then Timmonds allegedly wrote an inappropriate message on his court paperwork.

Timmonds is expected back in court on May 30.

© 2017 WHAS-TV