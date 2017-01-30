Man accused of killing two and injuring 7 others in DUI crash appears in court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--There are new charges against Chad Erdley, the man accused of being drunk when his car slammed into a group of pedestrians, killing two of them. The charges are now amended up to DUI with aggravated circumstances.

Erdley got the news of the upgraded charge during his arraignment Monday morning, his first time in front of a judge since this arrest.

According to the arrest slip, Erdley admitted to police that he drank and smoked marijuana before getting behind the wheel early Sunday morning.

He is charged with two counts of murder, seven counts of assault and DUI, among others.

Police say he was driving too fast early Sunday morning, lost control of his car and hit a group of people waiting in line at a food truck, two died at the scene.

It happened on Third Street Road near McNair in southern Jefferson County.

The other seven people hit were taken to the hospital.

Erdley is no stranger to the court system. The 43-year-old has a lengthy criminal history which includes other DUI charges.

He is being held at Metro Corrections on $250,000 cash bond.

Erdley is expected back in court on February 9.

