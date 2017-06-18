Man accused of killing baby to appear in court

JUNE 10, 2017; Cody Bates appears in a Jefferson County, Kentucky courtroom. Bates is accused of killing his girlfriend's three-month-old.

LOUISVILLE, KY.(WHAS 11)--The man accused of killing his 3-month-old child is expected to appear in court.

Police say 24-year-old Cody Bates admitted to the murder.

On June 9, EMTs were called to an apartment in South East Louisville where they found the baby boy unresponsive.

The 3-month-old was taken to Norton Hospital in Dupont Circle, where he died.

Police have not released how only that he died from injuries.

Bates is charged with murder and being held on a one million dollar bond.

© 2017 WHAS-TV