Man accused of killing 2 in Abigail Dr. homicide returns to Louisville

Aaron Hernandez

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A man accused of killing his former lover and another man near Bowman Field is now back in Louisville.

Aaron Hernandez, 23, was booked into Metro Corrections Friday night

Police say Hernandez was responsible for killing 30-year-old Joshua Rice and 31-year-old David Kandelaki at an apartment in the 2900 block of Abigail Drive on Jan. 18. Police say Hernandez was involved in a romantic relationship with Rice.

He was caught in Fayette County, Texas two days after the crime.

Hernandez has been officially charged with two counts of murder, burglary and tampering with physical evidence.

He’s being held at Metro Corrections on a $1 million bond and is expected to be arraigned Feb. 5.

