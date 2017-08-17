Man accused of fatally shooting 7-year-old appears before a judge

Wyatt Williams

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) --The man accused of killing 7-year-old Dequante Hobbs was in court Thursday morning facing murder charges.

Twenty-three-year-old Wyatt Williams was taken into custody Wednesday after investigators say he fired the deadly shot that killed "Lil DQ" while he was sitting in his home on May 21.

Police say Williams was outside playing a game of dice in front of the child's home when he fired a gun toward someone else.

Police say that bullet went through the kitchen window striking the little boy.

Investigators say months of gathering information and tips led to the break in the case.

Williams is being held on a $250,000 bond.

He is expected to be back in court on Monday.

