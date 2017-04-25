Man accused of damaging golf course

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--The Hunting Creek Country Club in Prospect was damaged.

Tire tracks tore up the green at the number 9 fairway.

Police arrested Charles Zanetis for DUI and criminal mischief.

Officers say Zanetis was drunk when he crashed his car and left the scene.

They were able to arrest him after tracing his plates back to his house.

Zanetis admitted to driving and crashing and told officers that he planned to return the next day to get his vehicle.

