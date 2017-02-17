Man accused of causing panic at Shawnee H.S.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--A man charged with causing panic at Shawnee High School faced a judge Friday.

James Weathers is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon on school property and tampering with physical evidence and disorderly conduct.

Police say when they attempted to pull weathers over on south 41st Street he drove to the school parking lot got out of his car and started yelling and cursing at the officer.

As as result of his behavior officials put the school on lock down.

