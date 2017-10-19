Man accused of breaking into vehicles, burning them arrested

File photo

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WHAS11) -- With the swift help of social media, a man accused of breaking into vehicles and setting them on fire is now behind bars.

Bardstown Police said they posted a video on Facebook Wednesday morning. In the video, a man breaking into a car and then burning it.

Within 24 hours of posting the video the suspect, Shane Helm, was arrested.

Helm is charged with wanton endangerment, arson, burglary. The video was viewed more than 19,000 times.



