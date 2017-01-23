Man accused in shooting faces judge

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--The man police say shot someone on Bardstown Road in the Highlands appeared before a Jefferson County judge.

Bao Ly is charged with assault in the first degree and tampering with physical evidence.

According to the arrest slip, Ly pulled out a handgun, shot someone and then got rid of the weapon.

The victim was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.

Police were able to identify Ly using surveillance video from businesses along Bardstown Road.

He's being held at Metro Corrections on $25,000 cash bond.

He's expected back in court on February 2.

