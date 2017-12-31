Man accused in music studio break-in arrested, charged

James Daniel, 43, is accused of breaking into a local music studio destroying equipment, according to police. (Photo: LMDC, Custom)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Police have arrested a man accused of breaking into a local music studio and causing thousands in damage.

Surveillance video shows a man breaking into the Goldsmith Studios on Bardstown Road, destroying equipment before leaving the store.

Police say the man caught on camera is 43-year-old James Daniel III.

He was arrested at his home Sunday and charged with burglary and criminal mischief.

Daniel is expected to be arraigned New Year’s Day, according to the arrest report.

Officers are asking for a high bond calling Daniel a flight risk.

