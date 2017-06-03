Man, 21, ID'd in Halsey Court homicide

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The coroner has identified a man who was shot and killed in the Iroquois neighborhood Friday.

The coroner says 21-year-old Ron Stephenson died from a gunshot wound to the head.

He was found by police at the Washington Square Apartments in the 5300 block of Halsey Court after being shot outside. Stephenson was transported to University Hospital where he later died.

If you have any information on this homicide, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

