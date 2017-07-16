Man, 21, facing multiple charges in May robbery

Brian Dean (Photo: LMDC, Custom)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A 21-year-old Louisville man will be in arraignment court Monday morning facing a laundry list of charges.

According to arrest records, Brian Dean is accused of robbing a home at gunpoint in May where police say he also stole the victim’s car.

Dean is also accused of breaking into his 94-year-old grandfather’s house in June and stealing his grandfather’s brand new wheelchair.

Dean is facing charges for two counts of burglary, two counts of robbery, shoplifting and failure to appear in court.

