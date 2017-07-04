Mammoth Cave man charged with Munfordville man's murder

Munfordville, KY.(WHAS 11)-- Kentucky State Police arrested a Mammoth Cave man in connection to the death of another man from Hart County.

Nicholas J. Wilson, 28, is charged with murder.

KSP says the case began to unfold after the family of Timothy Devore, 58, reported him missing and requested a welfare check at his home on Old Main St., in Munfordville, Monday morning. Police did not find Devore or his car at the Clayton Station Apartments but found signs of foul play inside his house.

Police say Wilson was an acquaintance of Devore, and was identified as a suspect. Later in the evening, the victim and vehicle were found in the city limits of Munfordville.

It's unclear how Devore died. An autopsy is scheduled this week in Louisville.





© 2017 WHAS-TV