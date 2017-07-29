Lyon Co. corrections officer charged after drugs discovered in Ky. prison

charged graphic (Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A corrections officer in Lyon County is facing charges after police say he brought drugs into a prison.

Kentucky State Police say they received a call requesting a trooper after drugs were discovered inside the West Kentucky Correctional Complex.

KSP says they seized a large quantity of suboxone and arrested 49-year-old Danny Ford.

Ford is charged with possession of a controlled substance and promoting contraband, both in the first degree.

Police are still investigating.

