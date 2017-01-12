Louisville woman accused of stabbing her cousin to death at birthday party

Laquinta Pearson is accused of stabbing a man to death.

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- A Park Hill woman is charged with murder after stabbing her cousin to death, according to police. LMPD officers arrested LaQuinta S. Pearson early Thursday morning after an incident in the 1600 block of S. 11th.

In a neighborhood trying to put a violent year behind them, word of the first homicide has hit this community hard.

"Sad. A lot of tears,” Diniecha Johnson said.

"I just want it to stop,” said Jasmine Williams.

Police said the violence broke out at a birthday party overnight. They said there was a confrontation between two cousins and then Pearson stabbed her cousin to death.

Johnson said, "We all know that they loved each other. And it didn't mean to happen. It was an accident."



Friends said it was an accident, but Thursday morning police charged Pearson with murder, the first murder of 2017.

LMPD Head of Homicide Lt. Emily McKinley said, "I hate that we do have a first one, but unfortunately here we are."

Coming off of the most violent year in Louisville's history, LMPD officials are ready for a change.

"Hopefully this year will be a better year than we had last,” McKinley said.

Every new year brings an opportunity for change... for the Louisville Metro Police Department, the hope is that change comes in the form of peace.



