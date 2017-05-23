Louisville teen dies in Lexington shooting

Crime tape, stock image. (Photo: Luka Lajst, Thinkstock)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A Louisville teenager is dead after being shot in a Lexington parking lot.

Police say the shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. Monday on South Broadway near Red Mile.

Justin Lee Jenkins, 19, was taken to University of Kentucky Hospital where he later died.

According to police, there was a fight between two groups of people that escalated and shots were fired.

Dylan Capps is facing murder and assault charges in connection with the shooting and remains in jail.

Another man, Keegan Newton, is facing wanton endangerment charges after police say he shot at Capps’ vehicle as he was driving away.

Both men are due back in court on June 2.

