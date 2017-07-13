Louisville teacher admits to sexual relationship with student

Andrew Campbell, a teacher at a Jefferson County School, is charged with four counts of sodomy. (Photo: LMDC)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – There is now a list of charges for a man who previously had a clean record.

His charges were read during his hearing: “Sodomy third degree, counts one through six. Sexual abuse first, counts seven and eight,”



Andrew Campbell,36, was arrested after admitting he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student at the school where he taught, Louisville Classical Academy.



“You signed the no contact order. You are not to have contact with this individual. Do you understand that? Yes,” the judge said.



In a statement from the Louisville Classical Academy, the school says they fired Campbell as soon as they had reason to believe he had an inappropriate relationship with the student and contacted authorities.



The arrest slip contains details about the meeting between Campbell and the 17-year-old saying they met here at Waterfront Park and in an open field near 6th and Hill.



The judge ordered Campbell to be kept at Metro Correction until he posted a $5,000 cash bond. At that point he will be placed on house arrest.

