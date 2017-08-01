Louisville releases 6 months of crime data

LMPD Chief Steve Conrad

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Six months’ worth of crime data for 2017 was released by Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and LMPD Chief Steve Conrad on Tuesday. The data shows a promising picture, but both caution one specific area needs improvement.

The mayor and police chief announced overall crime is down within the city in the first half of the year, except for homicides.

The mayor and the police chief said overall crime is down 4 percent in all eight police divisions. That includes assaults, burglaries, rape, robbery, and thefts.

But they did acknowledge they city has 11 more homicides so far this year than this time in 2016.

The mayor says the driving force behind that is the use of opioids and other drugs that are on the city's streets. He says while murders make the headlines, the overdose rate is nearly double that of the homicide rate and more than half of shooting deaths in 2017 may be related to drugs.

He and Chief Conrad are pushing for more of a community response to reverse the trend of an increase in deadly shootings, which he says is also happening across other major US cities.

While more people have died from gun violence so far this year than in 2016, the number of non-deadly shootings is down from 214 in 2016 to 175 so far from 2017.

“While these numbers are absolutely no consolation to someone who has lost a loved one to a homicide, whether in Louisville or one of these other cities, it does I believe, demonstrate and help us understand that this is an epidemic that is not confined to any one city. This is not just a Louisville problem,” Chief Steve Conrad, with Louisville Metro Police Department, said.

