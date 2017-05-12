Louisville man killed in motorcycle club shooting

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – One person is dead and another critically injured following a triple shooting in Jessamine County.

Nicholasville police said they received calls about shots fired at the Bonded Links Motorcycle Club on Industry Parkway at around 2 a.m.

When they arrived, they found one person dead in the bushes near the club.

The Jessamine County Coroner has identified the victim as 27-year-old Mark Boguszewski of Louisville.

Two more victims were taken to the hospital – one is in critical condition.

Police said 50-100 people were at the party.

They said they are trying to gather witnesses to piece together what happened.

WTVQ