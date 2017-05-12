Louisville man killed in motorcycle club shooting

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – One person is dead and another critically injured following a triple shooting in Jessamine County.
Nicholasville police said they received calls about shots fired at the Bonded Links Motorcycle Club on Industry Parkway at around 2 a.m.
When they arrived, they found one person dead in the bushes near the club.
The Jessamine County Coroner has identified the victim as 27-year-old Mark Boguszewski of Louisville.
Two more victims were taken to the hospital – one is in critical condition.
Police said 50-100 people were at the party.
They said they are trying to gather witnesses to piece together what happened.
WTVQ
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs