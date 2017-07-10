Louisville man facing murder, DUI charge following crash Saturday

(Photo: LMDC, Custom)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Murder and DUI, those are the charges against a 64-year-old Louisville man who police say drove drunk Saturday night, and killed a pedestrian.

According to the arrest report, David Sherman admitted to officers he had been drinking before the crash.

He faced a judge Monday morning. David Sherman's attorney told the judge his client has been an employee at UPS for 19 years.

Sherman is accused of driving drunk in Downtown Louisville and killing someone using the crosswalk at 2nd and Broadway.

Police say this happened around 10:30 Saturday night. The victim was taken to the hospital but did not survive.

Sherman is charged with murder, operating a vehicle while under the influence, and not having insurance.

His bond was set at $100,000 cash, his attorney was pushing for that number to be lowered.

Sherman's bond remained at $100,000, he's being held at Metro Corrections.

WHAS11 spoke to his girlfriend off camera. She says he had just left a wedding before allegedly hitting and killing the pedestrian.

Sherman is due back in court on July 20 for a pre-trial conference.



