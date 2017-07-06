Louisville man faces charges after forced entry into home, attempting to take electronics

Tyler Clooney is charged with robbery and wanton endangerment. (Photo: LMDC)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – A Louisville man is facing charges after police say he and one other person forced their way into a home, while armed, and attempted to take a television and tablet.

According to a warrant, 19-year-old Tyler Clooney and a co-defendant, identified as Jordan Abney, entered a home in the 600 block of Old Harrods Creek Road on Nov. 2.

The residents were home and asleep at the time. Clooney knocked on the door of the home and a woman answered. Clooney and Abney forced their way in. The warrant says Abney grabbed the woman and asked where the pills were.

The woman was then knocked to the ground and Abney pointed a gun at the woman’s head. Abney hit the woman in the head with the gun and also fired a round in the ceiling of the residence, according to the warrant.

The men took a TV and a tablet after they went through the residence, but as they ran from the house both of the items were dropped. The TV was cracked after it was dropped. The two men just left the tablet.

Clooney and Abney fled in a silver Ford Focus.

The warrant says Abney is currently in custody in Indiana “for similar crimes and admitted to the above incident.”

There were nine people inside the residence at the time of the incident, including children.

Clooney is charged with robbery in the first and wanton endangerment in the first.

