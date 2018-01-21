Louisville man arrested in connection with Jeffersonville murder

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A Louisville man is facing charges in connection with a murder in Jeffersonville on Sunday, according to police.

Jeffersonville Police were dispatched to 1900 block of Viking Court just before 4 a.m. to a possible homicide.

When officers arrived, they found 35-year-old Josephine Amon dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Detectives with Jeffersonville Police began their investigation into locating a suspect.

During their investigation, police say 37-year-old Marial Wel was located by Metro Police where they detained him.

According to arrest records, Wel was questioned and later arrested on a murder warrant and is currently being held by Metro Corrections. It’s unclear what his relationship was to Amon.

Police say this is the first homicide to happen in Jeffersonville since 2015.

The investigation is ongoing.

