Louisville man arrested after allegedly targeting elderly couples

Thomas Williamson mug shot (LMDC)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- A Louisville man Is behind bars Monday night for allegedly exploiting senior citizens by scamming them at their homes. Police arrested 20-year-old Thomas Williamson over the weekend.

Police say Williamson hit two different homes, with three different victims but the stories both start the same way.

Police said Williamson and two other men approached the houses and offered their services.

According to an arrest slip, Williamson approached his first victims in Okolona, in October of last year. The 87-year-old woman and her 92-year-old husband said he and two other men offered to re-seal their driveway.

They told investigators they paid the men $500 for a job that was never done. After taking the couple's money, police said the men unlawfully entered the victims' home and stole a ring estimated to cost $3,000.

Three months after allegedly burglarizing the couple in Okolona, police said Williamson was at it again. This time, in Fern Creek.

Police said he posed as a roofer to this 86-year-old victim. She reported he forced his way into her home and stole several items, including her purse.

He then left in a red pickup truck and she said she called 911. Hours after she called for help, police spotted the red pickup truck on Hurstbourne lane. Inside they found her purse and arrested Williamson.

Here’s what the Better Business Bureau recommends you do to keep yourself and your loved ones safe from scams.

Tip number 1: A legitimate deal will still be there tomorrow.

The BBB recommends you check licensing, identification and documentation before agreeing to have work done on your home. If everything checks out... take a day to think it over.

Tip number 2: Do your research.

The BBB recommends you get three written estimates before hiring a contractor. Check references, and research your rights.

Tip number 3: Get help.

The BBB recommends if you're at your door and feel uncomfortable at all close the door and call police.



