Louisville man arrested after 17-hour standoff in Tennessee

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A Kentucky man has been arrested after a 17-hour standoff with police in Tennessee.

The Leaf-Chronicle reports that Clarksville police arrested 50-year-old Darren Vance of Louisville, Kentucky, on Tuesday morning with a self-inflicted gunshot wound in his abdomen.

Police say Vance had barricaded himself inside the home with an AK-47-style rifle. Negotiators spoke with Vance by telephone through Monday afternoon and night, trying to reach a nonviolent conclusion. A police negotiator read passages from the Bible to Vance, who appeared to be angry at his family and told officers he was a religious man.

Following the arrest police secured three firearms, along with 267 rounds of rifle ammunition, 117 handgun rounds and 14 shotgun shells.

Vance was taken Vanderbilt University Medical Hospital. It was unclear whether he had an attorney.

