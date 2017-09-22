Louisville man accused of prostituting 17-year-old at his home

Silky Clark, 39, is facing a human trafficking charge. (Photo: LMDC)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A 39-year-old man is facing a human trafficking charge after police said he promoted prostituting a 17-year-old.

According to the police report, Silky Clark admitted to housing, supplying a cellphone, and receiving money from the sexual transactions.

The 17-year-old was prostituting at Clark’s home, the police report said.

Clark is charged with human trafficking and is being held on a $2,500 cash bond. He will appear in court on Oct. 2.

