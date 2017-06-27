Louisville man accused of hiring hitman for a Florida murder

There have been 24 homicides in the city of Winston-Salem in 2016 alone, which police say is “significantly” higher than usual. (Photo: Police line -- file photo, Custom)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--Police say a Louisville man hired a hit man to carry out a murder in Florida.

Clifton Ray Geary, 50, was arrested for solicitation to murder June .26

Police say he attempted to hire someone to kidnap, hurt and kill the victim if he did not receive $600,000.

Police say the subject was expected to drive to Florida to commit the crime.

Geary faced arraignment Tuesday at Metro Corrections where he remains on $50,000 cash bond.

© 2017 WHAS-TV