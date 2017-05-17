Louisville felon faces federal charges

Gavel (Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- State charges against Louisville felon Michael C Beck were dropped so federal charges may proceed.



The 28-year-old was charged by a grand jury indictment in February with illegal possession of explosive bombs and firearms, including a sawed-off shotgun and a homemade 12-gauge pipe gun.

Beck is also charged with the possession of two pipe bombs.

If Beck is convicted, he could be sentenced to no more than 50 years in a federal prison and fined $1,250,000.

His trial is scheduled for June 12.

