WHAS
Close

Louisville felon faces federal charges

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 6:34 PM. EDT May 17, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- State charges against Louisville felon Michael C Beck were dropped so federal charges may proceed.

The 28-year-old was charged by a grand jury indictment in February with illegal possession of explosive bombs and firearms, including a sawed-off shotgun and a homemade 12-gauge pipe gun.         

Beck is also charged with the possession of two pipe bombs.        

If Beck is convicted, he could be sentenced to no more than 50 years in a federal prison and fined $1,250,000.      

His trial is scheduled for June 12.

 

© 2017 WHAS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories