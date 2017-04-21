Louisville brothers charged in US postal carrier shooting

(Photo: Williams, Bethanni)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – Two Louisville men have been charged in a Superseding Indictment in connection to the shooting of a United States postal carrier in 2016. Their charges are a conspiracy to murder and attempted murder of a federal employee, a United States Postal Carrier, and with forcible assault of a federal employee.

Eric Bennett, 38, faces additional charges, including the discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and use or possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Marcus Bennett, 40, was arrested Wednesday, April 19, and appeared before Magistrate Judge Dave Whalin facing four of seven charges. Marcus Bennett remains in federal custody with a detention hearing scheduled for Wednesday, April 26, at 3 p.m.

RELATED: Feds: Missing drugs link brothers to shooting of mailman

Eric Bennett was arrested Monday, February 27, and was initially charged in a grand jury indictment with attempted murder of a federal employee, forcible assault of a federal employee, and discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence. He is facing four new charges of: conspiracy to murder and attempted murder of a federal employee; the two firearms charges (possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and use or possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime); and a drug trafficking charge. Eric Bennett remains in federal custody.

The charges are in connection with the shooting of United States Postal Carrier Da’Ron Lester on February 10, 2016.

A third defendant, Jaliyah Young, of Louisville, is also facing charges. Those charges include conspiracy to distribute heroin and marijuana. According to the indictment, beginning in June of 2015, and continuing to April 19, 2017, in Jefferson County, the three defendants conspired with each other to possess with the intent to distribute one kilogram or more of heroin and marijuana.

If Eric and Marcus Bennett are convicted of the charges, they could face a sentence of any number of years in prison including life for conspiracy to murder a federal employee, no more than 20 years for each count of attempted murder of a federal employee and forcible assault of a federal employee.

RELATED: Charges dropped in mail carrier shooting, suspects released

Eric Bennett faces an additional 10 years in prison for the charge of discharging of a firearm during a crime of violence, no more than 10 years in prison for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and no less than 25 years in prison for possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Further, Eric and Marcus Bennett could be sentenced to a five-year term of supervised release and ordered to pay a fine.

If convicted of conspiracy to distribute heroin and marijuana, all three defendants could be sentenced to no less than 10 years in prison and no more than life, fined, and ordered to serve 5 years of supervised release.

© 2017 WHAS-TV