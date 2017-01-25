Lou. teacher sentenced for sexual misconduct

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- A Fern Creek High School teacher will spend two and a half years in prison.
Samuel Barrett pleaded guilty to engaging in sexual misconduct with a student.
Prosecutors wanted a 4-year sentence.
Once Barrett serves his time and is released... he will be required to register as a sex offender for life.
Technically Barrett is still a teacher but on administrative re-assignment.
